Kern County Fire announces new captains

The Kern County Fire Department congratulated its five newest captains in an announcement this week.
Scott Brosseau, Louis Ezquerro, Victor Reyes, Elliott Reyna and Thomas Sanders were promoted, effective Saturday.
