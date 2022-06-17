Kern County Fire Academy believed to be largest in department history

The Kern County Fire Department says its latest training academy is making history as the largest class the department has ever seen.
Instruction began June 6, according to an email from the department's public information office.
"The 48 recruits of Academy 22-3 will work Monday through Friday, for nearly six months, to prepare them for the task of serving their community as professional firefighters," the department said in a news release.
That number compares to 35 recruits in an academy that began in January 2021. It represents a 37 percent increase in academy size.
Recruits will be instructed in a variety of disciplines that test their physical and mental abilities during the day. Those challenges are followed by intense study at night.
They are also expected to maintain high academic levels and pass ongoing manipulative skills tests, the department said in an earlier news release.
Following academy training the new firefighters will be exposed to real-world experience as trainees at various KCFD stations under the supervision of skilled crews in real emergencies.