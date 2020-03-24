A Bakersfield resident who has introduced local students to the world of agriculture has been named administrator of the Kern County Farm Bureau.
Colleen Taber replaces Ariana Joven, who has left the organization to work in government affairs for Kern's largest farming company, Los Angeles-based The Wonderful Co.
Taber worked most recently as regional manager of the FARMS Leadership Program, where she partnered with Kern high schools to teach young people about local farms and careers in ag.
She has worked with the farm bureau in recent years as co-chairwoman of the annual Teacher's Ag Seminar. She has also volunteered her time to help with the local Farm Day in the City, which exposes young people to agriculture.
Taber said Tuesday she will take a role very similar to that of Joven, whose title was executive director. She said she expects to "stay the course" of helping farmers.
"Celebrating our farmers is an honor,” she said. "We know we can go into the stores and we know we can find our produce because our farmers are working tirelessly for us."
The farm bureau advocates for local growers at the federal, state and local levels, sharing information and lobbying on matters important to the health of farms.
Bureau President John Moore III congratulated Taber in a news release and said the bureau looks forward to working with her.
“We believe Colleen’s extensive experience and passion for the industry will benefit our members immeasurably," he stated.
