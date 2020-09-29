Despite Kern officials’ predictions that the county’s coronavirus metrics would be low enough to begin a countdown for businesses to reopen on Tuesday, the numbers told a different story during the state’s weekly COVID-19 update.
For the fourth week in a row, Kern County found itself classified in the purple and most restrictive of California’s four tiers that govern the extent to which a county’s economy can reopen.
County officials had hoped Kern’s falling COVID-19 rates would be low enough to start the county on a process that could see indoor seating at both restaurants and churches in two weeks, in addition to other reopening allowances. However, with Tuesday’s update, local residents will have to wait at least three more weeks before further reopenings can even be considered.
In order to enter the red, second most restrictive tier, Kern County would have to experience a case rate below 7 per 100,000 residents and a positivity rate of less than 8 percent for two weeks.
On Tuesday, the state revealed that Kern actually did meet the state’s requirements to drop tiers, but because of a rule intended to bump up overall testing numbers throughout the state, the county was prevented from doing so.
The state artificially inflates the case rates for counties that fall below the state’s testing rate. In Kern County, which tested 156.7 people per 100,00 residents in the week ending Sept. 19 while the state average was about 216.4, that means the case rate was increased from 6.6 per 100,000 residents to 7.2.
This is the third week in a row that both Kern County’s positivity rate, which was 5.8 percent in the most recent update, and case rate met the state requirements. But because of the adjustment, the county has been prevented from allowing more economic activity.
“It’s frustrating,” Chief Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop wrote in an email. “Today, small businesses throughout our 8,000-square-mile county, along with parents and their children, are being unnecessarily penalized because people in our community are not regularly going in to take a voluntary test.”
He pointed out that, to date, the state has not counted at least 9,000 tests conducted at a federal testing site that has been in the county since July, something the county has asked the governor to address.
Although Kern County’s case rate increased slightly in the last update, the Kern County Public Health Services Department says the county is likely on the right path.
“The data used in these metrics is up to two weeks old, as it is a 7-day average with a 7-day lag; therefore, we remain optimistic that our efforts will result in the county’s favor in the coming weeks,” department spokeswoman Michelle Corson wrote in an email. “As the department’s dashboard shows, the county did not see a bump in COVID-19 cases. In fact, we saw a relatively low number of cases over this past weekend.”
The county has instituted a number of measures to increase testing, including incentivizing its employees to get tested. Also, local officials hope Kern residents will begin to visit testing sites as they did when the spread of COVID-19 was at its peak this summer.
Still, the county has a long way to go if it hopes to meet the state average. Last week, county officials revealed at least 690 more residents per day would need to be tested to match or best levels seen throughout the state.
Other Central Valley counties have found success under the state’s system. This week, Fresno County entered the red tier after two weeks of meeting the state’s metrics.
“This transition is the result of a concerted effort involving many partners working with the Fresno County Department of Public Health,” the department wrote in a news release, adding that the drop in COVID-19 rates “reflects the strength and resilience of our diverse and gifted community.”
Kern County can only hope it’s next on the list, although some signs point to Kern heading in the right direction.
“While the county has had significant and sustained free testing capacity in place for months and we’ve seen an increase in testing over the past week or so,” Alsop wrote, “we’ll be working even harder in the days and weeks ahead to get our testing numbers up.”
Mr. Alsop, hold on ! People shouldn't feel compelled to test IF they aren't feeling or displaying symptoms. Don't get upset at the people in the county for not testing. Get upset at the state or at least the reprobate governor. No one in county government should be pointing the finger at people living in Kern County. I'm just as upset as anyone, but don't tell me to get tested.
No free testing is available to the 30,000 folks in the Ridgecrest area, almost none of whom would test positive! Many of these people would be happy to be tested so they could get out from under these restrictions. Is this too hard for County Health Officer and the County Administrator to understand?
Fresno "met" the required threshold because they said they were opening October 1st regardless! Our county officials need to get some courage as they are playing with us and folks are getting ready to rebel!
