The food, the fun and the Kern County Fair draws to a close this weekend. On Saturday, many flocked to the fairgrounds for a last go at the sights and sounds that make up the annual tradition.
While the tired Future Farmers of America members hung out in the livestock barn, looking exhausted after two weeks of work, excited children dashed between rides and screams came from roller coasters.
It was a busy two weeks for the fair, one that involved a brewing scandal that could continue to provide trouble for the fair's leadership.
But for most at the fair on Saturday, it was all about having a good time.
Casey Phillips attended with his two young children, eager to try some of the food and let his kids play on the rides.
He said he had been coming to the fair for a long time, but was now able to experience it with his children.
The whole family would be coming down to check out the festivities on the last weekend of action.
“I like beer, but I don’t like the price of beer,” he said matter-of-factly.
Giddeon Sarpong, of Tehachapi, also attended the fair with his family.
He said this was the first time he had been to the fair and attended on Saturday to give the kids a chance to check out the fun.
In one corner of the fair, the Ballet Folklorico Huaztecalli featured colorful dresses and entrancing dances. The group of about 30 local Kern County girls performed a range of dances from different regions of Mexico.
“It gives them a background and a history of their culture,” said Gustavo Gonzalez, whose daughter, Martha Gonzalez oversees the group. “For their parents, it’s their heritage, so they feel proud to see their girls dancing.”
Plus, after the girls had finished with their dances, they got to spend a fun day at the fair, he said.
But while many at the fair on Saturday spent their time in the carefree enjoyment of the fun, a pall of uncertainty hung over some aspects of the event.
A recent investigation by the California State Auditor said one county fair in California grossly mismanaged taxpayer funds and violated multiple state laws. While the audit did not specifically name which fair had been investigated, former employees of the Kern County Fair say Kern County was the subject.
So far, the California Department of Food and Agriculture, which oversees county fairs, hasn’t said when or if any punishment will be dished out as a result of the investigation.
And Kern County Fair officials have said they cannot comment on the investigation because the state’s whistleblower law forbids them from doing so.
That didn’t sit well with Petra Miranda, who attended the fair for the first time in 15 years to show it to her grandchildren. She said the allegations may sour her opinion of the fair.
“For them to take advantage of a situation like this is ridiculous,” she said. “If something bad like that is true, I’m not coming back.”
