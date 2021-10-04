Kern County Fair sees 24 percent increase in attendance over 2019

The 2021 Kern County Fair saw a 24 percent increase in attendance over the 2019 event, the fair reported Monday, with a majority of those attending over the fair's second weekend.
The fair did not reveal actual attendance numbers, instead just reporting the jump in attendance in this year's 10-day event. The fair usually runs for 12 days, but this year it was closed for two days in the middle of its run for more extensive cleaning as part of COVID-19 precautions.
“Thank you Kern County for coming out and supporting the annual Fair,” fair CEO Michael Olcott said in a fair news release. “We couldn’t be happier with the turnout.”
The fair reported these numbers:
• Working the Kern County Public Health Services Department and Kern Medical, 208 flu vaccinations and 370 COVID-19 vaccinations were administered at the fair.
• The Feed the Need canned food drive brought 24,479 pounds of food to the Community Action Partnership of Kern Food Bank. That will provide 20,400 meals to people in need.
• The Houchin Community Blood Bank received 2,158 donations in exchange for tickets for the fair.
The 2022 fair is slated for Sept. 21 to Oct. 2.