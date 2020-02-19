The Kern County Fair has extended the cancellation of the poultry show and live poultry exhibits in place at the 2019 event to the 2020 Kern County Fair.
The decision comes after an advisory from California State Veterinarian Annette Jones. The choice was made to avoid the spread of Virulent Newcastle disease, a contagious viral disease that affects the respiratory, nervous and digestive systems of birds and poultry. As of Feb. 14, the USDA has confirmed that vND has infected 473 premises in California.
California State Veterinarian issued an advisory in January telling fairs and shows with poultry to cancel any potential poultry gatherings due to a regional quarantine in Southern California. The vND virus is highly contagious and many birds and poultry die without showing any signs, according to Jones.
“Although another year without poultry is disappointing, we felt it was necessary to do our part to protect our community and poultry production in the San Joaquin Valley,” Kern County Fair and Event Center CEO Michael Olcott said in a statement. “The poultry exhibit has always been among the favorites and our livestock department is preparing alternatives for those with poultry projects.”
Other livestock shows will proceed at the 2020 Kern County Fair.
Last year's poultry show was canceled and the fair held several events in its place, including a poultry pop-quiz, a decorated egg contest and a paper mache poultry showmanship show. The alternative competitions won the Kern County Fair a first-place award for fair programming with the Western Fairs Association, said fair marketing representative Chelsey Roberts. These poultry-themed substitute activities will most likely be at the 2020 Kern County Fair, Roberts said.
"A lot of other fairs looked at what we did and are doing something similar," Roberts said.
The Kern County Fair runs Sept. 23 to Oct. 4. For more information, visit kerncountyfair.com.
