The Kern County Fair has issued layoff notices to 19 full-time employees, saying in a news release that revenues during the coronavirus pandemic were not enough to sustain its staffing level.
“No one could have predicted this pandemic lasting this long,” CEO Michael Olcott said in the release. “The impact that it has had on the events industry has been absolutely crippling.”
The fair will continue to operate with seven full-time staffers, with the layoffs being finalized on Nov. 13 and Dec. 1, according to the release.
In the release, the fair said it would seek out new methods to bring safe events to the fair during the time of COVID-19.
The fair has already hosted two weekends of drive-thru fair food, in which about 13,000 cars participated. A virtual junior livestock auction also generated more than $575,000.
Still, the fair said income from the two events was hardly enough to cover operating expenses.