The Kern County Fair has not been canceled, yet.
At a virtual meeting of its Board of Directors on Monday, fair officials decided to delay a decision on canceling the 2020 Kern County Fair over novel coronavirus concerns.
“It would be completely premature for us to close it right now,” said Chairwoman Blodgie Rodriguez, acknowledging that many things could change between now and late September, when the fair is scheduled to take place.
Although many hope social distancing guidelines will have abated by the fall, the board briefly considered Monday if canceling one of the county’s headline events might be necessary.
Several other counties like San Diego and San Bernardino have opted to cancel their fairs rather than bet on coronavirus issues clearing up by the time of their usual fairs.
Canceling the Kern County Fair would result in around $3 million in losses, reported Director Lucas Espericueta, and the roughly 400,000 attendees would be without a staple of Kern County’s summer.
During the meeting, the board spoke reluctantly about depriving the “one vacation” some families get per year by canceling the fair. And businesses, too, could be seriously hurt by the fair not taking place.
“We’ve had a lot of people calling and hoping that the fair will go on because they are really concerned about their businesses,” CEO Mike Olcott said during the meeting.
He said the board could wait as long as July before making a decision on whether to hold the fair. The board seemed inclined to wait as long as possible to see if coronavirus conditions change before voting.
“A lot of things can happen,” Vice-Chairman Ned Dunphy said before the board voted to table the discussion.
At Monday’s meeting, the board also discussed the possibility of holding a virtual auction for livestock in the event the fair is canceled. Board members said they would move “Heaven and Earth” to develop an online platform in time for students to sell their farm animals to bidders, if mass gatherings are still discouraged in September.
Many students have already bought their animal and are going through the process of raising it for the sale. The prospect of not being able to auction an animal could be devastating for some children who put many hours of work into the effort.
Yet the fair board members spoke at length about ensuring an option for the exhibitors. Although much remains up in the air, the fair and the auction, at least for now, are still a go.
“Everybody’s hearts are in the right places and with calm deliberation, we are going to bring this thing home,” Dunphy said.
The board will meet next May 18, just one month away from the latest possible date the directors have to make a decision.
(4) comments
Ireland is a vacation. Hawaii is a vacation. Italy is a vacation. The KC Fair IS NOT a vacation. That's like going to a 3rd world country for a day.
The Fair Board showed great courage. Open California now! If you in a high risk group, stay home
Very reasonable to delay final decision, but "During the meeting, the board spoke reluctantly about depriving the “one vacation” some families get per year by canceling the fair." Really? The board's down deep concern is really persons who save up all year for their Kern County Fair 'vacation'?
Can't wait to have a corona dog from the Demolay's!
