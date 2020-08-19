This year’s Kern County Fair may have been physically canceled, but that doesn’t mean the show can’t go on in some form.
While the Kern County Fair Board of Directors voted to cancel the two-week event last month, now organizers have planned to take a portion of the fair experience online.
“We definitely had to flip the switch really fast and change how we operate,” said facility marketing representative Chelsey Roberts. “We had full-force planning on our traditional in-person fair, and we just had to completely change it and say, ‘OK, how can we do this virtually?’”
Canceled in July just before the board needed to sign contracts with vendors for the September fair, organizers have needed to quickly change plans to take as many aspects of the Kern County tradition online as possible.
“It’s been difficult because of the short amount of time to turn it around,” Roberts said. “But I think because it’s such a fun thing, and people miss getting to do events and things like that, that it’s something that everyone is really jumping on board with.”
From Sept. 23 to Oct. 4, the fair will post videos of traditional fair performers on its website and social media, adding interactive activities the public can participate in. Ever wonder how to make funnel cake at home? This could be the year to learn, as the fair plans to post on a variety of topics each day to keep Kern County residents engaged in something that’s become a cherished tradition.
With coronavirus keeping children locked in their homes, and parents forced to become quasi-teachers, this year’s fair could provide some welcome relief to families that have been stressed by the pandemic.
The fair even plans to hold art competitions for families looking for diversions.
“Just fun little things to lighten the mood on how everything has been going,” Roberts described the competitions.
If all goes as planned, there will be one part of the fair that’s physically open to the public. Although a part of the fairgrounds is being used as a COVID-19 testing site, fair organizers are looking into holding a drive-thru food event with some of the usual fair vendors. The fair is still working with the county to hold the event in a safe manner, but Roberts said she was hopeful it would happen.
Last but not least, the livestock show is being taken online. The children and teenagers who compete will raise their animals as usual, filming 60-second videos that will be distributed to judges. After the winners have been announced, the animals will be sold in an eBay-like forum before being shipped to processors.
“It was important to us to offer them something that would give (the kids) a sense of normalcy,” said Dawn Stornetta, livestock supervisor for the fair. “It gives them something to look forward to right now at a time when they’re not even going to school, they’re not even able to play sport.”
Many of the participants have already purchased their animals, with some families already investing thousands of dollars into the animals’ care. The fair expects around 700 people to participate in this year’s livestock show, which is down from around 2,000, but still sizable.
“It’s kind of a learning curve for everyone involved,” Stornetta said, admitting the virtual show was probably twice as hard to run as the live show, “but the important part is that it’s for the kids, and that’s why we’re all in this.”
