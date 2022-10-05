Kern County Fair draws more than 340,000 visitors

The numbers are in: The Kern County Fair drew more than 340,000 visitors during its 2022 run.
Fair officials noted that although the second weekend had the most guests, there was still a big increase in fair-goers the first weekend over the same weekend last year.
“Although we were open last year, this year really felt like the first true fair after the pandemic,” CEO Michael Olcott said in a news release. “Getting back to our traditions and making memories is by far the best part about the fair. Thank you, Kern County, for joining our party this year.”
The fair provided these numbers:
• 2,028 competitive exhibit exhibitors with 4,780 entries
• 909 livestock exhibitors with 4,905 entries
• More than $1.2 million raised at the Junior Livestock Auction
• 21,878 pounds of food donated to the CAPK Food Bank in exchange for free admission into the fair.
• 23,665 children earned free admission by reading 200-plus minutes during KC’s Reading Round Up
• 6,000 tickets donated for the annual Pint for Pass promotion with Houchin Community Blood Bank
• three out of the five events in the 805 Grandstands sold out
• 12 nights of free concerts at the Budweiser Pavilion
• More than 500 temporary employees hired
• 1 percent increase in Carnival revenue
Next year's fair is Sept. 20 – Oct. 1.