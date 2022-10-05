 Skip to main content
Kern County Fair draws more than 340,000 visitors

Families make their way down the midway of the Kern County Fair on Sept. 30, the third-to-last day of this year's fair.

 Eliza Green / The Californian

The numbers are in: The Kern County Fair drew more than 340,000 visitors during its 2022 run.

Fair officials noted that although the second weekend had the most guests, there was still a big increase in fair-goers the first weekend over the same weekend last year.

