There were jokes and laughter, and there was even a moment of silence for a Kern County Sheriff’s deputy that recently passed away, but there was little mention of a scathing California State Auditor’s report at the Kern County Fair Board meeting on Monday.
Meeting for the second time since the auditor’s report that detailed gross mismanagement of funds at an unnamed county fair that was linked to Kern, the Fair Board members attempted to move past the issue on Monday, repeating their oft-quoted statement that they cannot legally reveal the name of the fair involved in the audit in response to questions.
“I don’t have much to report at this meeting,” Fair CEO Mike Olcott said during the director’s report portion of the meeting, shortly before the meeting was adjourned.
He and the board spent much of the previous hour and a half discussing routine fair business, including a closed session portion that was devoted to a personnel matter of an unnamed employee that lasted for more than half an hour.
Aside from a few statements from two dogged concerned citizens, little was said about the audit that has been the focus of much local attention over the past few months. With no meeting until January, the issue could blow over before any other revelations see the light of day.
In August, the state auditor released a report that said one of California’s 54 county fairs mishandled hundreds of thousands of dollars in credit card purchases, and allowed employees to work side gigs with the knowledge of their supervisors while on the clock. Several current and former fair employees have said the state’s report deals with activities that happened at the Kern County Fair.
The Fair Board — citing direction from the California Department of Food and Agriculture, which oversees county fairs — has said its members cannot comment on the allegations. The CDFA, too has said the state’s whistleblower laws prevent them from disclosing the fair in the report.
At last month’s meeting, Board Chairwoman Blodgie Rodriguez shut down questions from the public that occurred outside the public comment portion of the meeting. An angry shouting match between several members of the public and Rodriguez ensued.
Rodriguez said on Monday that she had been misinformed about fair protocol.
There were, however, two security guards waving metal detectors that had not been present previously at the doors of the fair office. Meant as a precaution against security threats, the guards searched anyone who wished to attend the meeting.
Local businessman Phil Rudnick — who questioned the board last month — addressed the board again Monday regarding their refusal to comment.
“I’m concerned that is a blanket response just to get out of the issue,” he said, when told he would have to ask the CDFA about the state’s audit.
Other fairs, like the Big Fresno Fair, have denied being the fair named in the auditor’s report, opening up the possibility that the Kern County Fair could do the same if it chose to.
Any such denial will have to come much later, at least if it will come during a board meeting.
The board will “go dark” in December.
