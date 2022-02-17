Kern County faces more than $780K penalty for failure to reach collective bargaining agreement

Kern County could be subjected to an administrative penalty worth hundreds of thousands of dollars for failing to come to a collective bargaining agreement with a union representing in-home support service workers.
On Wednesday, the California Public Employment Relations Board determined the lack of an agreement between the Kern Board of Supervisors and the United Domestic Workers, following more than six years of unsuccessful negotiation, qualified the county for a penalty that could potentially be worth $780,000.
The determination has highlighted the vast rift between the county and UDW, with the two sides still no closer to reaching an agreement.
“This is really a case of the Kern County Board of Supervisors failing at basic fiscal management. Instead of paying a modest wage increase to workers who would spend the money in the local economy, they are sending money back to the state,” UDW Executive Director Doug Moore said in a statement. “Not only are they putting thousands of vulnerable Kern residents — including many veterans and children — in danger of being forced into institutional care or living on the streets, they are also depriving local businesses of much-needed consumer spending and sticking taxpayers with the bill. It’s time this Board of Supervisors put the hard-working people of Kern County first, instead of their own political aspirations.”
But Kern County Chief Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop pushed back against the union’s interpretation of the determination.
“It’s unfortunate, but this is really a case of the UDW leadership colluding with the state Legislature to blackmail Kern County taxpayers into providing wage increases, on their terms,” he said in an email to The Californian. “Specifically, in July of 2021, UDW successfully lobbied Sacramento lawmakers to pass legislation (AB 135) to strengthen their hand at the bargain table by forcing state penalties on counties that did not give in to UDW demands. Even more egregious, this legislation was so narrowly crafted as to only apply to two counties, Kern and Lassen. To be clear, we are not ‘sending money back to the state,’ the state is taking it from us, specifically at the request of the UDW; funding we use to keep our streets safe, among other community investments.”
AB 135 is a “budget trailer” bill that provides additional details on the state budget. It covers a wide swath of topics, but includes language that allows the state to withhold funds for organizations that have not reached a bargaining agreement with in-home supportive service workers.
The bill states that organizations are subject to penalties if they have not reached an agreement within 90 days of the conclusion of a fact-finding panel, which is a third party that offers a recommended settlement when previous negotiations have failed.
In Kern County, a fact-finding panel issued a report in September 2020 recommending a wage supplement of between 40 and 60 cents, among other benefits.
IHSS workers provide care to older adults and people with disabilities, which allows them to live with dignity and avoid unnecessary institutionalization, the union says. The workers are administered at the county level, although they are not technically employed by the county. They have earned minimum wage for their labor.
At the time, a state report says the county rejected the factfinder’s recommendation and moved to maintain the status quo of minimum wage.
Following the fact-finding report, the UDW and the county engaged in another round of negotiation.
According to the report, UDW first proposed a wage of 90 cents over the minimum wage, which is now $15 per hour, in April. The county countered with a wage 35 cents over the minimum wage. UDW then lowered its proposal to a wage 50 cents over the minimum wage; but by September, neither side was able to come to an agreement, the report says.
UDW then initiated the process to institute the penalty on Kern County.
The union said the failed negotiations illustrated Kern County leaders’ “disregard for its citizens.” UDW supports a petition to put term limits on the Board of Supervisors, which it hopes will appear on this year’s ballot.
“We need a BOS that works for ALL Kern residents, not just big money oil and gas interests,” Sandy Moreno, an IHSS provider and one of the proponents of the term limits petition, said in a statement. “Everyday Kern residents like me are getting together to support term limits because we can’t wait any longer for the smart, competent leadership that this county deserves.”
Alsop said supervisors were not willing to provide UDW workers with a wage increase that exceeded the increases offered to county employees.
“This is, in fact, the Board of Supervisors exercising basic fiscal management,” he said. “We offered the members of UDW, who are not county employees, the same wage increase that was offered to and accepted by county employees. UDW leadership rejected that offer. Instead, they asked for a wage increase, and bonus, that would cost $24 million in the first year, and $1.4 million in county General Fund contributions, annually, which we cannot afford. So rather than putting an additional $780,000 into the pockets of their members ‘to spend in our local economy,’ which was offered, their leadership instead chose the selfish path of relishing the attention and optics of the county being penalized by the state for that same amount.”
The county has the option of appealing the state board’s decision, but it is forgoing that option. The money will be withheld from a revenue source known as 1991 Realignment, which the county received from the state after the Legislature shifted responsibility of certain functions like in-home supportive care and child welfare to local governments.
In the current fiscal year, the county expected to receive $128 million as part of the 1991 Realignment.
The full extent of the penalty has not yet been calculated by the state.