The Kern County Administrative Office has announced county offices will continue to use essential staff only until May 15.
Originally announced in mid-March, the county has limited contact with the public and kept many workers at home to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. The staffing model was initially intended to last until April 14, but the continued presence of new cases of COVID-19 in Kern necessitated officials push back the end date.
Most offices, including libraries, will remain closed to the public. The county says Meadows Field Airport will remain open unless the Federal Aviation Administration issues new guidance.
A list of affected closures can be found at www.kerncounty.com/government/list-of-essential-services.
I bet Independent Voter knows........I bought this ultraviolet flashlight... am I suppose tp shine it where the sun doesn't shine?
Constantine's recommendation?
While he’s provided no details, it sounds like Matt Constantine is expecting the lock-down to continue through October (that’s when he claims the peak hospitalizations will be, and when he plans to spend the $2 million we gave him for his Field Hospital).
Is he appointed or elected, IT? Because he just one on my list of many I would like to see recalled or removed.
