Kern County expands vaccine eligibility to include those pregnant, obese, homeless, incarcerated and more

Kern County Public Health Services will expanded coronavirus vaccine availability Monday to include individuals with certain health conditions and those living or working in environments that put them at high risk of contracting COVID-19.
In an announcement on Friday, KCPHS said health care providers could use their clinical judgement to vaccinate individuals 16 to 64 who are at the highest risk level of getting very sick from COVID-19 due to severe health conditions.
These conditions include:
- Cancer
- Chronic kidney disease
- Chronic pulmonary disease
- Down syndrome
- Solid organ transplant
- Pregnancy
- Sickle cell disease
- Heart conditions
- Severe obesity
- Type 2 diabetes mellitus
Those with developmental disabilities and other illnesses may also be vaccinated if the individual is likely to develop a life-threatening illness due to COVID-19 infection or the virus would limit the individual’s ability to receive the care needed for their survival.
Anybody meeting the eligibility requirements will be asked to sign a self-attestation form. To protect confidentiality, verification documents of diagnosis or type of disability will not be required.
The individuals who live or work in the following facilities will also be eligible for vaccination on Monday:
- Incarceration/detention
- Homeless shelter
- Behavioral health facility
People experiencing homelessness who may transition into a congregate setting on short notice are also eligible.
Public transit workers and commercial airport workers are also eligible to be vaccinated.
To make a COVID-19 vaccination appointment, visit myturn.ca.gov or call 833-422-4255.
Residents can also visit kernpublichealth.com to view an interactive map of local vaccination sites.