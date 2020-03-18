Kern County workers sent home after the County Administrative Office declared a state of emergency on Monday say they are keeping busy.
Although only workers deemed essential to Kern County government business have been given the all-clear to show up to the office, those ordered to stay at home say there is still plenty for them to do.
“Some people are working remotely,” said Tiffany Sagbohan, a program specialist for Kern County Probation, who also serves as the vice-president of the local Service Employees International Union. “You still may have to answer voicemails and do those types of things. You may not have as much as you have done, but we’re not at home doing absolutely nothing.”
While Sagbohan’s job of providing parolees holding group sessions for parolees has been put on hold after the state recommended large groups of people refrain from meeting, the county employee said workers remained on-call and active.
Elsewhere in county government, workers have turned to long-simmering projects that have been neglected due to urgent needs. Jasmin LoBasso, a marketing and promotion associate for the Kern County Public Library, said she is focused on improving the library’s website and connecting new people to resources during the new work schedule.
“This really is a good opportunity for us to work on things that may get stagnant or paused in light of day-to-day concerns,” she said. “And we are still county staff, so we are making sure that we are still working.”
The library itself, which has closed until April 13, has boosted its digital presence to provide education and diversion to the thousands of Kern County residents stuck at home. The library is hosting a virtual story time on its Facebook page, along with its virtual ukelele club. In addition, the expanded ebook collection ensures book lovers have at least some option to turn to during the closure.
“It’s really amazing because even maybe 10 to 20 years ago, we wouldn’t have been able to offer anything when we’re closed,” LoBasso said. “But now we’re able to offer so much. If there’s one silver lining in the cloud, that’s kind of the silver lining.”
Unlike Kern County, Bakersfield has kept operations relatively status quo. Aside from limiting meetings and postponing or cancelling special events, city employees have been told to show up for work unless they are willing to use sick or vacation days, although that could change soon.
“At this point, operations are as normal,” said Bakersfield Public Works Director Nick Fidler. “We are taking the social distancing into consideration, asking people to do meetings via telephone as much as possible, and trying to restrict interactions with the public as much as possible as well. Obviously we can’t completely restrict it, but we are taking precautions.”
While some employees need to take time off for childcare, requests must be approved by supervisors.
City spokesman Joe Conroy said the city had been meeting every day on coronavirus impacts, and had discussed alternative work schedules for employees. Although the situation could change, nothing had been decided as of Wednesday.
“It’s pretty fluid right now,” he said, adding that requests to miss work had to be made through supervisors, but the city was trying to accommodate concerns.
Dianne Hoover, director of the Bakersfield Recreation and Parks Department said some employees had requested time off, but it had not stopped the department from keeping parks open.
At times when many Bakersfield residents may be isolating themselves inside, and when children have been sent home from school, the parks may be the one of the last refuges for outdoor activity.
But although the parks are open, it doesn't mean the city encourages people to mingle in large numbers. In times like these, there is such a thing as too close for comfort.
"We are keeping the parks open for people to be able to go and take a walk," Hoover said. "The bike path is certainly available for people that just want to go outside, but we are certainly encouraging them to follow CDC guidelines of social distancing and staying away from crowds."
