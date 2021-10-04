Kern County employees asked about personal device use as part of state investigation into employment practices

Kern County employees are being asked to preserve personal device records as part of the California Attorney General’s investigation into the county’s hiring and contracting practices.
In an email to staff on Friday, Kern Behavioral Health and Recovery Services Director Stacy Kuwahara said every employee of the department needed to fill out a form indicating whether their personal computers or cell phones contain information containing county contracts or employment matters. If so, employees must either agree to produce the records or give a reason why they refuse.
Other department heads sent out similar requests to their employees, according to Kern County Chief Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop, who did not comment further on the matter. Kern BHRS declined a request for comment.
The emails indicate the state AG’s Office is casting a wide net as it investigates allegations the county’s hiring and employment practices were discriminatory and violated civil rights.
A subpoena sent to county officials in September linked the investigation to a controversial 2020 decision by the Kern County Board of Supervisors to pull the plug on funding for a coronavirus outreach campaign led by a grassroots organization that had advocated for defunding police.
Last October, a network of local nonprofits had been slated to receive $1.2 million from a state grant for the distribution of COVID-19 educational materials to vulnerable local communities. Operating under the umbrella of Building Healthy Communities Kern, the nonprofits were denied the funding over posts on the Building Healthy Communities Facebook page that advocated for diverting funding meant for the Bakersfield Police Department and Kern High School District Police Department to other causes.
Spearheaded by Supervisor Zack Scrivner, the board refused to vote on two agenda items brought forward by Kern County Public Health Services that would have funded the effort. The decision was criticized at the time for potentially violating the First Amendment and chilling public discussion by groups who rely on county funding.
Supervisor Leticia Perez resisted the board’s efforts not to move forward with the funding and Supervisor David Couch was not present at the meeting.
Although the AG’s Office has asked the county to preserve all records, the full extent of the investigation is not known. The office has yet to officially acknowledge the investigation, and County Counsel Margo Raison has merely issued a statement saying she is confident Kern’s employment practices meet federal and state standards, and the county is cooperating with the state.
Still, Kuwahara’s email suggests the state may have a broader scope than just the Building Healthy Communities vote. Her email asks employees to preserve relevant records going back to September 2018, more than two years prior to the denial of funding.
She said in the email her department would hold informational sessions on Monday to answer employees’ questions about the request.
Employees were asked to turn in the form as soon as possible.