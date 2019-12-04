Kern County agencies are eligible to receive millions of dollars to reduce homelessness after Gov. Gavin Newsom made state funds available on Wednesday.
The funds had already been allocated as part of a $1 billion state budget allocation, but Newsom said the federal government had placed “politicized roadblocks” on a portion of the funds, preventing the money from being released.
“Californians shouldn’t have to wait any longer to see this emergency funding deployed,” Newsom said in a statement.
He added that cities and counties across the state will be able to apply for the funds, which will be made available immediately.
Kern County, the city of Bakersfield, and the Kern County Homeless Collaborative can apply for the funds. However, Kern County officials had not heard of the governor’s announcement when contacted by The Californian for comment.
Kern will ultimately be able to receive $6 million from the state according to Russ Heimerich, deputy secretary of communications for the Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency. Only 75 percent of that will be immediately available, however.
Local agencies will have broad control over how the funds are spent, and the state hopes the cash boost will provide immediate help to cities throughout the state that are struggling with surges in homelessness, Heimerich said.
“California is doing more than ever before to tackle the homelessness crisis but every level of government, including the federal government, must step up and put real skin in the game,” Newsom said.
The Governor’s Office described a concerted effort by the administration of President Donald Trump to prevent state funds from being released to local officials.
According to the state, $650 million of the $1 billion approved by the state legislature needed to be cleared by the federal government before cities and counties could receive it.
Local officials release to the state annual counts of homeless populations through a process known as the point-in-time-count, which the federal government uses to allocate resources. Typically, the state says the federal government quickly reviews and approves the count, but this year the final approval has not arrived.
As a workaround, the state plans to release 75 percent of the $650 million – or $487.5 million – to local officials while the final numbers are approved at the federal level. The final results are not expected to differ drastically from the preliminary totals.
Once the federal government approves the final totals the remaining 25 percent will be released to cities and counties.
“They will have to show us in broad terms how they are going to spend it,” Heimerich said. “They can apply for the money and use it as they see fit.”
