Kern County Elections petitions court to add 10 unopened ballots

Sen. Melissa Hurtado

State Sen. Melissa Hurtado, D-Sanger

The Kern County Elections office filed a petition with the Kern County Superior Court on Monday after discovering unopened 10 mail-in ballots they say are eligible for counting.

“The Kern County Auditor-Controller-County Clerk’s office remains dedicated to counting every eligible vote cast in the November 8, 2022 General Election,” Kern County Registrar of Voters Mary Bedard wrote in a news release.

