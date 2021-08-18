Kern County Elections Office seeks poll workers for recall election

The Kern County Elections Office is looking for workers to mind the polls for the gubernatorial recall election Tuesday, Sept. 14.
People are needed throughout the county, said the news release by the Kern County Elections office. The workers are paid a stipend.
Requirements to be a poll worker:
• Be a registered voter
• Attend a training session
• Able to serve from 6 a.m. to approximately 10 p.m.
The elections office is also searching for volunteers who are bilingual in English and one of the following languages: Spanish, Tagalog, Ilocano and Punjabi.