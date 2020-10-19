The Kern County Elections Office said Monday that individuals who need assistance with voting or who would like to drop off their mail ballot in person can visit the Elections Office at 1115 Truxtun Ave. or a satellite office location.
Help will be provided on topics such as voter registration, getting a replacement ballot if necessary, language assistance and using the accessible ballot marking device.
The Kern County Elections Office said satellite locations are open from noon to 6 p.m. at the following library branches:
• October 20, Frazier Park
• October 21, Wasco
• October 22, Arvin
• October 23, Ridgecrest
• October 27, Kern River Valley
• October 28, Rosamond
• October 29, Delano
• October 30, Ridgecrest
The Kern County Elections Office is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. From Oct. 26-29 it will be open 5 to 7 p.m. by appointment only. On Saturday, Oct. 31 the office will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and on Nov. 3 it will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Those interested in making an appointment can call 868-3590 or email elections@kerncounty.com.