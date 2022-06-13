Kern County elections division releases updated voter counts Monday

The Kern County Elections Division released Monday another update for the results of the June 7 primary.
The California Secretary of State's website that tallies and reports unprocessed ballots was last updated at noon Monday, but did not reflect the latest information from Kern County, which posted its update shortly after 11 a.m.
The state's website indicated there were more than 76,000 ballots uncounted in Kern County.
Mary Bedard, Kern County registrar of voters, said the next update is likely to come Wednesday.
3rd District supervisor
Jeff Flores, a Kern High School District trustee and chief of staff to current 3rd District Supervisor Mike Maggard, continues to lead with 40 percent of the vote, or 4,440 votes. Brian Smith, a retired assistant chief with the California Highway Patrol, has 33.6 percent of votes and Louis Gill, the executive of the Bakersfield Homeless Center, fell behind with 26.4 percent of votes.
2nd District supervisor
Incumbent Supervisor Zack Scrivner continues to hold a big lead over his opponents with 72.12 percent, or 7,454 votes. Kelly Carden still held second place Monday with 22.79 percent of votes and Pete Graff had 5.1 percent of votes.
Assessor-recorder
Laura Avila remained ahead with 55.75 percent of votes as of Monday, while Todd Reeves has 44.25 percent of votes. With the latest updated, Avila, assistant assessor-recorder, saw her lead reduced by a percentage point over Reeves, who is a chief appraiser in the office.
Auditor-controller-county clerk
Aimee Espinoza, assistant auditor-controller-county clerk, has 55.1 percent of votes, while Mark McKenzie has 44.9 percent of votes. McKenzie, a local businessman, gained a percentage point with the latest update.
Assemblyman Vince Fong, Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood, Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer, Kern County Superintendent of Schools Mary Barlow and Treasurer-Tax Collector Jordan Kaufman ran opposed.