The Kern County Elections Division has released its final vote counts. Below are the tallies candidates received from Kern County voters in several races.
Complete results for school boards and other elected positions throughout Kern County are available on the county elections website. Also, some races take in voters from more than one county.
President
Donald Trump (REP) - 164,484, 53.9%
Joe Biden (DEM) - 133,366, 43.7%
U.S. Rep. 21st District
TJ Cox (DEM) - 36,653, 58.4%
David Valadao (REP) - 26,061, 41.6%
*Unofficial districtwide results show Valadao beating Cox 85,480 votes to 83,751
U.S. Rep. 23rd District
Kevin McCarthy (REP) - 154,218, 64%
Kim Mangone (DEM) - 86,586, 36%
*Unofficial districtwide results show McCarthy ahead 189,184 votes to 115,281
California Assembly 32nd District
Rudy Salas (DEM) - 44,198, 70.7%
Todd Cotta (REP) - 18,329, 29.3%
*Unofficial districtwide results show Salas leading 62,657 votes to 42,013
California Assembly 34th District
Vince Fong (REP) - 146,611, 68%
Julie Solis (DEM) - 68,716, 32%
*Unofficial districtwide results show Fong winning by 145,716 to 68,181
Bakersfield City Council Ward 1
Eric Arias - 7,669, 74.3%
Gilberto De La Torre - 2,653, 25.7%
Bakersfield City Council Ward 2
Andrae Gonzales - 11,281, 100%
Bakersfield City Council Ward 5
Bruce Freeman - 20,799, 100%
Bakersfield City Council Ward 6
Patty Gray - 8,700, 46%
Jesse Quijada - 5,695, 30.1%
Gregory Tatum - 3,744, 19.8%
Titus Stevens - 782, 4.1%
Arvin Mayor
Olivia Trujillo - 1,741, 55.5%
Jose Gurrola - 1,398, 44.5%
Arvin City Council
Daniel "Nano" Borreli Jr. - 2,756, 100%
Delano City Council (top three)
Veronica Vasquez - 4,432, 20.3%
Joe L. Alindajao - 4,067, 18.6%
Salvador Solorio-Ruiz - 3,207, 14.7%
Grace Vallejo - 2,942, 13.5%
Joe Aguirre - 2,897, 13.3%
Jaime Mendoza - 2,761, 12.6%
Carlton M. Lennon - 1,517, 7%