The Kern County Elections Division has certified results from last month’s election. The final official update saw little change among the leaders in local races.
Gov. Gavin Newsom has extended the official canvas period for the election until April 24, and it is unclear how many statewide races had finished tabulating results on Friday.
All three leading Kern County supervisor candidates earned enough votes to win outright, avoiding runoffs.
First District candidate Phillip Peters earned 25,062 votes for 52.2 percent of the total, more than double his two opponents.
Fourth District Supervisor David Couch earned reelection with 9,891 votes, or 52.9 percent of the total. His challenger, Emilio Huerta, earned 8,813 votes for 47.1 percent of the vote.
Fifth District Supervisor Leticia Perez also earned reelection, garnering 7,882 votes for 58.4 percent of the vote. The remainder was split among four competitors.
Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh solidified her reelection bid, earning 60,579 for 83.5 percent of the vote in the final tally. She faced four challengers.
Both medical marijuana measures maintained their defeats.
Measure D received 90,058 no votes and 64,448 yes votes, losing with 58.3 percent of the people voting against.
Measure E received 86,884 no votes and 67,049 yes votes, losing with 56.5 percent of people voting against.
In statewide races, David Valadao earned 39,206 votes for 50 percent of the vote in the 21st Congressional District. Incumbent T.J. Cox earned 30,303 votes for 38.7 percent of the vote and two other challengers had a collective 11.3 percent of the vote.
In the 23rd Congressional District, incumbent Kevin McCarthy earned 105,743 votes compared with Kim Magnone’s 52,860, a ratio of 66.7 percent to 33.3 percent.
32nd District Assemblyman Rudy Salas earned 26,864 votes compared with Todd Cotta’s 19,749, currently in the lead by 57.6 percent to 42.4 percent.
34th District Assemblyman Vince Fong earned 81,985 votes to Julie Solis’ 31,632, currently in the lead by 72.2 percent to 27.8 percent.
