Benjamin Parsons drops his ballot off at the Kern County Elections Division in downtown Bakersfield on Thursday morning.

 Alex Horvath / The Californian

With vote-by-mail ballots already mailed to voters, the Kern County Elections Division has announced the locations of official drop box locations.

A permanent drop-off site is located at the County Administrative Center located at 1115 Truxtun Ave.

The Elections Division will staff drop boxes from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24 and Oct. 31 in the following locations:

  • Haley Street and Panorama Drive intersection at Bakersfield College
  • The Icardo Center, 9001 Stockdale Hwy., at Cal State Bakersfield
  • Arvin Branch Library, 201 Campus Drive
  • Delano Branch Library, 925 Tenth Ave.
  • Frazier Park Branch Library, 3732 Park Drive
  • Kern River Valley Branch Library, 7054 Lake Isabella Blvd.
  • Ridgecrest Branch Library, 131 East Flores Ave.
  • Rosamond Branch Library, 3611 Rosamond Blvd.
  • Taft Branch Library, 27 Cougar Ct.
  • Tehachapi Branch Library, 212 S. Green St.
  • Wasco Branch Library, 1102 7th St.

Ballots may also be dropped off from noon to 6 p.m. during the following dates at these locations:

  • Friday: Southwest Branch Library, 8301 Ming Ave.
  • Tuesday: Frazier Park Branch Library, 3732 Park Drive
  • Oct. 21: Wasco Branch Library, 1102 7th St.
  • Oct. 22: Arvin Branch Library, 201 Campus Drive
  • Oct. 23: Ridgecrest Branch Library, 131 East Flores Ave.
  • Oct. 27: Kern River Valley Branch Library, 7054 Lake Isabella Blvd.
  • Oct. 28: RosamondBranch Library, 3611 Rosamond Blvd.
  • Oct. 29: Delano Branch Library, 925 Tenth St.
  • Oct. 30: Ridgecrest Branch Library, 131 E. Flores Ave.

Ballots can also be dropped off at any poll site on Election Day.