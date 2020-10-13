With vote-by-mail ballots already mailed to voters, the Kern County Elections Division has announced the locations of official drop box locations.
A permanent drop-off site is located at the County Administrative Center located at 1115 Truxtun Ave.
The Elections Division will staff drop boxes from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24 and Oct. 31 in the following locations:
- Haley Street and Panorama Drive intersection at Bakersfield College
- The Icardo Center, 9001 Stockdale Hwy., at Cal State Bakersfield
- Arvin Branch Library, 201 Campus Drive
- Delano Branch Library, 925 Tenth Ave.
- Frazier Park Branch Library, 3732 Park Drive
- Kern River Valley Branch Library, 7054 Lake Isabella Blvd.
- Ridgecrest Branch Library, 131 East Flores Ave.
- Rosamond Branch Library, 3611 Rosamond Blvd.
- Taft Branch Library, 27 Cougar Ct.
- Tehachapi Branch Library, 212 S. Green St.
- Wasco Branch Library, 1102 7th St.
Ballots may also be dropped off from noon to 6 p.m. during the following dates at these locations:
- Friday: Southwest Branch Library, 8301 Ming Ave.
- Tuesday: Frazier Park Branch Library, 3732 Park Drive
- Oct. 21: Wasco Branch Library, 1102 7th St.
- Oct. 22: Arvin Branch Library, 201 Campus Drive
- Oct. 23: Ridgecrest Branch Library, 131 East Flores Ave.
- Oct. 27: Kern River Valley Branch Library, 7054 Lake Isabella Blvd.
- Oct. 28: RosamondBranch Library, 3611 Rosamond Blvd.
- Oct. 29: Delano Branch Library, 925 Tenth St.
- Oct. 30: Ridgecrest Branch Library, 131 E. Flores Ave.
Ballots can also be dropped off at any poll site on Election Day.