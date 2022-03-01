Kern County elections come under fire at Board of Supervisors meeting

Kern County’s election system came under fire at a Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday, with members of the public painting a chaotic picture of the voting process during public comments.
In a discussion that lasted for more than two hours, angered Kern County residents went through a long list of grievances that included allegations of widespread fraud, improper management of the county’s registered voter roll and poor signature validation for mail-in ballots.
Many of the speakers described themselves as election observers, and said they were treated poorly by poll volunteers who appeared to have received little training before Election Day.
“I’m sad and concerned at the direction that the elections office was in. I observed two polls, no training at all,” said Flor Hull, an election observer and volunteer with the campaign to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom. She went on to say she observed “a lot of confusion” on the night of the election along with many provisional ballots being cast because the voter’s name was not on the list of the precinct’s registered voters.
Many of the speakers called for the Auditor-Controller-County Clerk’s office, which was merged in 1994, to be split again. The registrar of voters is a function of the county clerk’s office, and advocates of election reform claimed one person could no longer adequately cover all the duties of the office.
“The growth rate of Kern County over the last 25 years has made it impossible for one person to oversee the (registrar of voters) while performing the duties of the auditor-controller-county clerk position,” said Vincent Maiocco, president of Taft Republican Assembly. “The current way things are structured in Kern County, auditor-controller-county clerk position has way too many responsibilities for just one person.”
The earliest such a split could occur is in 2026 since the department is an elected position with a vote scheduled for later this year and a four-year term.
The opportunity for such demands came after Auditor-Controller-County Clerk Mary Bedard gave a presentation to the board outlining improvements her office planned to make in the upcoming two elections.
She was called before the board following similar complaints issued at a previous supervisors meeting in February.
She said both the 2020 Presidential Election and the 2021 Gubernatorial Recall presented difficult challenges for the county Elections Division as both occurred during the coronavirus pandemic.
The county had trouble recruiting volunteers, which led to its reliance on workers hired from temp agencies, some of whom needed to be trained the day of the election, she said. In addition, both elections were the first time every voter was issued a mail-in ballot, which forced many people in Kern County to vote provisionally when they showed up to their polling station without their mail-in ballot in hand.
Provisional voting refers to votes that are cast by individuals who believe they are registered, but whose names do not appear on the voter rolls. Such votes are only counted after officials confirm the voter has not already voted and is, indeed, registered.
In Kern County, the large number of provisional ballots caused a delay in the certification of the election, although Bedard noted the county met the certification deadline.
“The majority of the voters coming to the polls did not have their ballots to surrender and needed to vote provisionally,” she said. “Because it takes much longer to process provisional ballots than regular poll placed ballots, it did take us longer to certify the election than other counties.”
The Elections Division is taking steps to ensure future elections go more smoothly. Bedard explained new equipment will allow the public to vote at polling stations without surrendering their mail-in ballots.
In addition, the county will soon electronically check mail-in ballot signatures against signatures on record, a process that currently takes place manually and was the subject of fierce criticism Tuesday.
Some poll watchers alleged dozens of signatures they believed did not match were approved by poll workers. Bedard said mistakes may have occurred due to human error, but not enough to change the outcome of the election.
In any case, the county hopes to implement the new safeguard by the June primary election.
Supervisors seemed to entertain some of the public speakers' allegations, agreeing to revisit the issue in September following an analysis of June’s election.
“At that point, we may or may not have a conversation about the structure about the elections office moving forward,” Supervisor Zack Scrivner said during the meeting. “The timeline of 2026 certainly gives us ample opportunity to review that.”