The Kern County District Attorney's office has been awarded a $220,259 grant to prosecute drunk drivers.
The grant, funded by the California Office of Traffic Safety, will be used toward a vertical prosecution team. The team will work cases from arrest through conviction and sentencing.
"This grant continues the highly successful partnership with OTS which provides us with the capacity of handling highly complex DUI homicides and dangerous repeat offenders," said District Attorney Lisa S. Green in a statement.
The prosecution team wil work with California's Traffic Safety Resource Prosecutor Training Network by delivering specialized training. That will include drug-impaired driving, an emerging problem.
