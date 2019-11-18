All Kern County disposal sites will be closed on Nov. 28 for Thanksgiving Day, according to a news release.
These sites will include recycling and sanitary landfills, special waste facilities, and transfer stations, according to the release.
The disposal sites will also be closed on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, and will resume normal hours on Dec. 26. They will be closed on Jan. 1, according to the release.
In addition, the Kern County Public Services building will be closed Dec. 24 and will resume normal operating hours on Jan. 2, according to the release.
For regular operating hours visit https://kernpublicworks.com/waste-management/disposal-sites/.
For other information visit www.kernpublicworks.com.
