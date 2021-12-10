You have permission to edit this article.
Kern County deputies report results of operation to reduce violence, thefts

Due to a noted increase in reports of property crimes and assaults involving Bakersfield’s transient population, deputies with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office conducted an operation Thursday, according to a KCSO news release.

Deputies arrested a dozen individuals and reported the results of their operation Friday afternoon. Michael Shepherd, 37, was arrested on suspicion of possessing: a zip-gun/manufactured firearm, a controlled substance for sale, a controlled substance while armed with a firearm and drug paraphernalia, as well as operating a bicycle without brakes.

Rebecca Bales, 30, was arrested in connection with Shepherd. She was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale, conspiracy to commit a crime and an outstanding misdemeanor warrant

Jeremy Chapman, 38, was arrested on suspicion of failing to register as a sex offender, possession of a controlled substance while being a sex registrant and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kristie Brattin, 41, was arrested for an active out-of-county felony warrant. Ethan Arviso, 23, was arrested on suspicion he had a “No Bail” felony warrant and drove a vehicle with expired registration. His vehicle was towed.

Robert Griffis, 53, was arrested for two active out-of-county felony warrants and one local active misdemeanor warrant.

Salvatore Rossetto, 39, was arrested on suspicion he drove while having a suspended license and expired registration.

Bryan Hooker, 44, was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance.

Michael Westfall, 25, was arrested for four outstanding misdemeanor warrants, according to the KCSO release. Four others were arrested on outstanding warrants.

