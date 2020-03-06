Two people were arrested Tuesday after Kern County Sheriff's deputies allegedly discovered an auto shop where two stolen vehicles were being dismantled near Delano.
Around 10 a.m. deputies assigned to the Delano substation spotted a sports utility vehicle with an altered license plate parked in the 11400 block of Garzoli Avenue, according to a sheriff's department news release. Deputies lost sight of the vehicle and then later found it partially concealed at an automotive repair business in the area. The vehicle was confirmed to be reported stolen by the Santa Ana Police Department, the news release said.
Jose Lopez, 27, was arrested on suspicion of operating a chop shop and being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition and possessing narcotics paraphernalia. Jessica Zapien, 39, was arrested on suspicion of possession of narcotics paraphernalia and an outstanding misdemeanor warrant.
