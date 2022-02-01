Kern County department heads announce retirement prior to election season

Two Kern County elected officials will not seek further terms in office, opening up their offices to newcomers for the first time in nearly a decade.
Both Assessor-Recorder Jon Lifquist and Auditor-Controller-County-Clerk Mary Bedard have announced they will not seek reelection. The duo are two of four Kern County department heads who are elected to their positions rather than appointed, the other two being the district attorney and sheriff.
They have both served two full terms in office beginning in 2014, with Bedard appointed to the role a year earlier before seeking election. Their terms end in early 2023, giving voters time to evaluate potential successors.
“I’ve been with the county almost 34 years and I just think it’s time,” Lifquist said in a phone interview with The Californian.
As the county’s assessor, Lifquist was charged with setting property values for tax purposes. He described the county as one of the most difficult to assess in the entire state, with numerous oil, gas, agriculture and wind energy properties to value.
“We have more difficult, not run of the mill, appraisals than any other county,” he said. “It’s not that we know everything, and there’s nothing that we can learn from other counties, but more often than not there are other counties that are asking us for advice.”
He has endorsed Assistant Assessor Laura Avila to fill his position.
Bedard, too, said “nothing in particular” led to her decision to retire. In an interview with The Californian, she said she’d been planning to retire at the end of her second full term in office.
An update to the county’s payroll system, which is overseen by the county clerk’s office, will likely not be completed by the end of the year. Bedard said the update would ultimately lead to more information about payroll being available to department heads and the county.
“I’m a little sad about that,” she said. “Still, we will be moving forward with that. That’s something that I have a strong feeling about that will put the county in a better place.”
She oversaw one of the most contentious elections in the country’s history in 2020, when Americans across the country questioned the validity of the results. Although Kern County did not see the fierce opposition to poll workers as did other areas, the Elections Division did come under tighter scrutiny.
“With people questioning elections and their integrity, we really would like to get more information out there,” Bedard said. “Once people see the process, if they get involved in that and can see the process and can understand the security and controls in the system, I think they would be much more understanding of how secure these elections really are.”
As the registrar of voters, Bedard said she would not be endorsing a potential successor.