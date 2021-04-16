Kern County DA to recognize National Crime Victims’ Rights Week

The Kern County District Attorney’s Office is recognizing National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, which is scheduled for April 18-24.
According to a news release, the DA’s Office previously held an annual Victims’ Rights March, although that has been put on hiatus last two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Instead, Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer said her office will host an Honor and Remembrance Drive on Wednesday from 2:30-3:30 p.m. Participants driving eastbound on Truxtun Avenue past the District Attorney’s Office will see poster-size photos commemorating 2020 homicide victims, the news release stated.
Also, video vignettes honoring crime victims and the professionals that help them pursue justice will be posted daily to the District Attorney’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/KernCountyDA/