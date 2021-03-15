Kern County DA, state Attorney General sue Brookdale Senior Living over alleged patient health violations

The Kern County District Attorney’s Office has sued Brookdale Senior Living, the largest nursing home operator in the country, over allegations the company ignored patient safety laws and manipulated a “star rating” system to attract new clients.
Three other counties, the city of Los Angeles, and California Attorney General Xavier Becerra have joined Kern in the lawsuit, which seeks a $2,500 fine for each of the infractions allegedly committed by Brookdale across its 10 state facilities.
“Brookdale took advantage of our most vulnerable population, and the families that were trying their best to take care of them, in order to increase their profits,” Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer said. “Their practices were illegal and they need to be held accountable.”
A Brookdale spokesperson who the company did not identify said the company was aware of the lawsuit along with others filed or threatened against other skilled nursing providers.
“We categorically deny that Brookdale engaged in intentional or fraudulent conduct. We are disappointed in the allegations against the skilled nursing industry,” the spokesperson wrote in an email to The Californian. “Publicizing unproven allegations is reckless and undermines the public’s confidence in a service necessary to the care of elderly individuals, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Brookdale is dedicated to providing quality care to our residents and patients, and we take our mission of enriching the lives of those we serve seriously.”
The Kern County DA’s Office began investigating Brookdale in 2016, when the department says complaints first started to emerge. At 120 beds, the Brookdale Riverwalk skilled nursing facility is the largest of the company's locations in California.
According to the lawsuit, Brookdale abruptly discharged “tens of thousands” residents without adequate notice and falsely advertised the quality of its care through the rating system created by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid.
In one instance, an 80-year-old Kern County resident with Alzheimer's, congestive heart failure and other health conditions was discharged from Brookdale’s facility without adequate notice and was admitted into a hospital a week later, according to the lawsuit.
Another 78-year-old Kern County resident recovering from pneumonia was discharged without the required notice or a discharge plan, according to the lawsuit. The resident’s family members were given no explanation on his medication and were not trained to administer oxygen, the lawsuit continues. In addition, a catheter was still attached to the resident’s body upon release, the lawsuit states.
The second main claim in the lawsuit involves the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid’s five star rating system. The lawsuit says Brookdale inflated the hours worked by registered nurses along with providing other false information to the regulatory agency to artificially improve its score.
“We are holding Brookdale accountable for artificially increasing its profits by cutting corners when transferring or discharging its patients. It lured individuals to its facilities through false promises about providing the highest quality care,” Becerra said in a statement. “Choosing a skilled nursing facility is no simple task. Seniors, people with disabilities and their families rely heavily on accurate data to make that decision. Californians have been directly impacted by Brookdale’s behavior. We will ensure that they face consequences for violating the public’s trust.”
Although not limited to alleged wrongdoings committed at Brookdale’s Bakersfield location, the lawsuit has been filed in Kern County Superior Court.
“Until you have had a parent or been someone who needed help at a skilled nursing facility, or been the child or spouse of someone that needed that type of care, you really don’t understand the stress that families go through in trying to do the best for the people they love,” Zimmer said, “and Brookdale took advantage of people.”