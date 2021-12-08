Kern County DA’s office holding catalytic converter-etching event

The Kern County District Attorney’s Office is holding a free catalytic converter-etching event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, with support from Three-Way Chevrolet and Bakersfield College.
“Since 2020, the theft of catalytic converters has sky-rocketed by 200 percent in Kern County, and 300 percent in Bakersfield, according to Cynthia Zimmer, Kern County district attorney.
At the free event, technicians from BC’s automotive program will etch the vehicle’s catalytic converter with the last eight characters of the vehicle’s VIN. In addition, Technicians will paint the converters in a bright color, to warn buyers that the parts may be stolen.
The event will be held at the Three-Way Chevrolet Service Department located at 4501 Wible Road in Bakersfield. Advanced Registration is required, and the number of available appointments are limited. Members of the public can register at kcdaoutreach.eventbrite.com or by contacting the Kern County District Attorney’s Office at 661-868-2435.