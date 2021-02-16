A Bakersfield man was found guilty of attempted murder and felony domestic violence on Tuesday stemming from an incident that occurred last summer.
According to a news release from the Kern County District Attorney’s Office, Jason Estrada attacked his then-girlfriend with a box cutter, stabbing and slicing her 10 times in the neck, back, chest and arm on June 11, 2020.
Bakersfield Police officers arrived to the scene in east Bakersfield and located the victim who was taken to a local hospital for treatment, the news release stated. While many of the injuries were non-life-threatening, some did require surgery, the news release said.
Police located Estrada the next day and he was arrested, the news release stated.
The jury also found that Estrada had been convicted of a previous domestic violence crime during the past three years, the news release said.
“Domestic abusers who elevate their criminal conduct will be met with increasingly serious penalties,” said Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer. “Having failed to reform his conduct after receiving misdemeanor convictions only months prior, Estrada now stands convicted of felony domestic violence and attempted murder and is looking at ten years in prison as a result.”
Sentencing is scheduled for March 16 in Kern County Superior Court.