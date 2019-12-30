Bakersfield police officer Warren Martin, the son of chief Lyle Martin who retired last week, was legally justified in the 2017 fatal shooting of a suspect he was pursuing, the Kern County District Attorney's office has found.
Martin shot Augustus Joshua Crawford, 20, twice on the night of Nov. 4 and Crawford later died at Kern Medical Center.
At about 8:11 p.m., police were called to a shooting in the 700 block of R Street that left a man suffering several gunshot wounds. Officers identified Crawford as a suspect in that shooting.
Two hours later, police stopped a vehicle Crawford was in on Planz Road. Crawford fled and Martin chased and then shot him, believing he was armed, the DA's office review found.
Surveillance video showed that Crawford threw a loaded gun into a backyard when he fled but it was after he rounded a corner, so Martin and the other officer chasing him would have been unable to see him throw the gun, the review said, making it reasonable for Martin to believe Crawford was armed.
After he was shot, Martin gave several verbal commands for Crawford to show his hands or risk getting shot again, but Crawford didn't comply, the review found. Instead Crawford rolled to one side and Martin shot him again.
At that point, Crawford rolled onto his back, put his hands up and said, "Okay, you got me," the review found.
The District Attorney’s critical incident review team independently reviews all evidence related to the incident and consults with a team of veteran prosecutor to decided if an incident is reasonable or whether criminal charges should be filed.
