Kern County DA, Attorney General, sue Brookdale Senior Living over alleged patient health violations

The Kern County District Attorney’s Office is leading a multi-county coalition suing Tennessee-based Brookdale Senior Living Inc. over allegations the company ignored patient safety laws and manipulated a “star rating” system to attract prospective patients.
The nation’s largest senior living operating, Brookdale operates 10 facilities in California, including one in Bakersfield. The lawsuit alleges that Brookdale failed to notify its patients and their families of transfers and discharges, which endangered the health of patients and left families scrambling to find other places to care for their loved ones, according to a news release.
Additionally, the lawsuit says Brookdale reported false information to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid, which rates facilities on a scale of one to five stars to aid consumers. According to the lawsuit, Brookdale over-reported the nursing staffing hours, which granted the company undeserved four and five star ratings.
Attorney General Xavier Becerra has joined the DA’s of Kern, Alameda, San Diego and Santa Cruz as well as the City Attorney of Las Angeles in the lawsuit.
“Residents of Skilled Nursing facilities are often our mothers, our fathers, and our grandparents who are facing challenging times in their lives. Rules designed to protect nursing facility residents must be followed to ensure the dignity, respect, and compassion that residents deserve,” Kern County DA Cynthia Zimmer said in a statement. “When companies fail to comply with these rules, they create environments that subject the most vulnerable among us to unnecessary victimization, stress, and even physical harm. This case seeks accountability for offenders and is a reminder to all skilled nursing facilities of the importance of following rules designed to ensure the protection of vulnerable residents.”
Brookdale did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
“We are holding Brookdale accountable for artificially increasing its profits by cutting corners when transferring or discharging its patients. It lured individuals to its facilities through false promises about providing the highest quality care,” Becerra said in a statement. “Choosing a skilled nursing facility is no simple task. Seniors, people with disabilities and their families rely heavily on accurate data to make that decision. Californians have been directly impacted by Brookdale’s behavior. We will ensure that they face consequences for violating the public’s trust.”
