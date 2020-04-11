Positive COVID-19 cases in Kern County increased to 377 as of Saturday morning, according to data provided by the Kern County Public Health Services Department.
Of the positive tests, eight have come from non-county residents. There have been three COVID-19 related deaths in Kern over the past two weeks, according to county health.
According to department data, there have been just under 6,400 tests administered in the county. Of those tests, 3,483 have come back negative and 2,526 are still pending.
According to the county health department, of the positive results, 162 have come from the East Bakersfield region while 136 have been from West Bakersfield.
There have been 205 Kern residents in the 18-to-49 age bracket who have tested positive.
I have witnessed a slow almost unconcerned response to the virus among some health care professionals and it’s disturbing. I hate to think how many patients lost their lives due to COVID-19 but cause of death was assumed to be from a health condition like COPD or CHF. Will cases be re-evaluated by the coroners office?
