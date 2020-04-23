The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 16 new local COVID-19 cases Thursday morning.
The total number of positive county tests since March 13 sits at 708. Three-hundred-twenty-seven of those patients have recovered from coronavirus, while there has been four deaths announced. According to the health department, 26 patients are being treated at local hospitals while 342 are being isolated and recovering at home.
Of the total cases in the county, 411 residents who have contracted the virus have been between 18 and 49 years old, according to Kern health department data. One-hundred-seventy-three patients have been between the 50 and 64 years old. Seventy patients have been 65 and older, while 45 have been 17 and younger.
(1) comment
Yay! Infection rate went down from 12.18% to 11.51%.
Daily rate was only at 3.44%. That's what we need to see. 13 more days. Keep up the good work!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.