The Kern County Public Health Services Department has reported 619 positive tests for COVID-19 within county borders.
The newest data, rolled out Saturday morning, represents 32 new cases in 24 hours.
Of the 619 positive tests over the past month, 223 patients have recovered from the virus. There are currently 362 patients recovering at home while 22 are being treated at local hospitals. Public health has also reported three COVID-19 related deaths since March 27.
Nine non-county residents have also tested positive for coronavirus while in Kern.
According to the health department's county tracking map, the east Bakersfield region has been hit hardest locally, with 312 reported cases. West Bakersfield is next with 191 followed by the valley (75 reported cases), desert (17) and mountain (15) regions.
(10) comments
What do I have a greater chance today if dying from, a car accident or COVID? I see folks here quick to crunch the numbers...
5089 completed tests
Of those
4479 negative
610 positive
610/5089 =11.99% infection rate among those who have been tested.
That ratio applied to 3000+ pending tests would imply a jump of 359+ once those tests are confirmed.
If 11% of the people at the party a week ago were contagious we're going to see those symptoms manifest in about one more week.
11% infection rate in a town of 383000+ means at least 45000 sick.
I wonder how that number will change as we start to relax social distancing measures.
Flawed logic. We don't test randomly. We test those who have shown symptoms and are seeking medical attention.
39% of those tested show NO symptoms. They are SPREADERS.
Symptoms don't matter with this disease. If you want to stop the SPREAD, massive testing and tracing must be done. They are recruiting first year med students to help with the tracking and tracing. If we had an effective Federal Government, they would be on this. But Trump doesn't want anyone to know the real rate of infection, it hurts his reelection!
I’ll ignore your negative partisan dribble this time. You stated, “39% of those tested show NO symptoms”. I am assuming you got this factual information from somewhere, so where did you get it from? If it is indeed factual then you should have no problem providing us with your credible source.
Here's my logic.
If we relax social distancing measures and reopen everything full swing, we could expect 100% exposure rate.
Since we are only testing those exposed 11% infection rate among 300000 people with 100% exposure would be roughly 45000 sick.
I'm just wondering if the county folks think that testing and reporting here is adequate enough.... so that they will be able to track any new hotspots that may occur ....so we can open up again...and prevent any resurgence or worse
Testing for Covid-19 positives is useless. For it to be meaningful you would have to test everyone everyday, or every other day. Do you think that is feasible?
did anyone ask for the peanut gallery to chime in?.... sure there are a lot of armchair statisticians and avid viewers of Fox that know it all.... but what I was asking for was a answer from the unbiased Public Heath Department... what is their plan for the return to a way of life ..... that we can all live with until there is a vaccine? and is the answer in theses charts..... and if is .... is there enough data to make a realistic plan?
Yes. Eventually.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.