Kern County officials warned increases in coronavirus testing could lead to a large surge in positive cases reported each day.
County leaders said during a Thursday press conference that the public should expect COVID-19 numbers to continue climbing “by several factors,” as more people seek tests and the county shifts more staff to address the issue of rising demand.
“Over the last two to three weeks, we have seen significant increases in testing. In fact, at some of our sites, we have recognized more than a four-fold increase in testing,” Public Health Director Matt Constantine said.
Local laboratories tasked with processing tests are experiencing delays of seven days or more, he added. The Public Health Department has initiated a plan to devote more of its employees to evaluating lab results, even pulling staff from other departments.
“It is a good thing that we are testing at those levels, that is a cornerstone to identifying individuals that are ill,” Constantine said. “We’re grateful that the community has responded, but it is overwhelming the system and it is requiring us to reassess how we do things.”
A little over 10 percent of Kern County’s population has been tested, the county reported Thursday, with the total expected to increase to 100,000 by next week.
“Expect that the vast majority of those who test positive — in the high 90 percentile — who are testing positive for COVID will fully recover, and they will do so at home in the same way that they would deal with symptoms of the flu,” said Kern County Chief Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop.
Still, he added about 1 percent of those who've tested positive within the county have died, usually related to age or underlying medical conditions.
The increase in positive cases will likely lead to the state subjecting local businesses to more restrictions. Earlier this week, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced around 30 counties would need to close indoor activities in a number of industries, including churches, hair salons and gyms.
Kern County avoided being among those counties because local coronavirus cases have been reported beneath state metrics. Local officials don't expect that trend to continue, however.
“There is a high probability that we will be added to that list going forward in the days ahead,” Alsop said. “Until we are notified by the state that we are added, the governor’s restrictions are on hold here.”
Although much of the increase in daily positive cases is attributed to rises in testing, Kern County is still expected to run out of ICU beds by the end of the month. A state model shows Kern exceeding its ICU bed capacity on July 28. However, a plan by local hospitals to adjust for surges extends the date the county will exceed its emergency bed capacity to November.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.