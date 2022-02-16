 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kern County cotton industry representatives elected to National Cotton Council

Slide News Update

Several Kern County members of the California cotton industry have been elected to leadership positions in the National Cotton Council for 2022, according to an NCC news release.

Ernie Schroeder, a Bakersfield merchant, was named as an NCC director. Schroeder also was re-elected as a director of Cotton Council International (CCI), the NCC’s export promotions arm.

and Carlo Bocardo, a Bakersfield cooperative official, was elected as CCI treasurer.

Bryan Bone, a Bakersfield producer, was elected as the American Cotton Producers’ California chair.

The leaders were named at the recent 2022 NCC Annual Meeting in Houston.

Coronavirus Cases