Kern County coroner's office ID's driver in collision that injured 3, including 2 BPD officers

The Kern County coroner’s office released the name of the man who died in a collision that injured three others, including two Bakersfield Police Department officers.

Mario Lares, 31, died while driving with Ana Hernandez, 34, at the intersection of South Vineland and Muller roads. He died at 2:23 a.m. Thursday, the coroner said.

