Kern County coroner's office ID's driver in collision that injured 3, including 2 BPD officers

The Kern County coroner’s office released the name of the man who died in a collision that injured three others, including two Bakersfield Police Department officers.
Mario Lares, 31, died while driving with Ana Hernandez, 34, at the intersection of South Vineland and Muller roads. He died at 2:23 a.m. Thursday, the coroner said.
Names of two Bakersfield Police Department officers — ages 23 and 24 — who were injured have not been released.
Hernandez underwent two surgeries Wednesday afternoon for orthopedic fractures and internal organ injuries.
One BPD officer had moderate injuries while the other had major injuries, according to the California Highway Patrol.
CHP launched an investigation into the collision. A BPD spokesman said the involved BPD officers — both men — were presumed to have been driving to help other officers who were in a car chase with a suspect when the collision happened.
Lares was going west and approached the intersection of South Vineland and Muller roads. A patrol car carrying two BPD officers was driving south approaching the intersection when the collision happened.
CHP noted a stop sign is only posted for drivers going north or south.