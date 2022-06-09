Kern County coroner's office ID's 1 of 2 men fatally shot in Oildale

The Kern County coroner’s office released the identity of one of two Bakersfield men who were found dead Tuesday.
Two people who lived at a California Veterans Assistance Foundation apartment complex died after being shot, according to the coroner's office.
Timothy Blevins, 63, was shot in the 700 block of Decatur Street. He was found at 8:36 a.m. Tuesday, according to the coroner.
The second person’s identity was withheld by the coroner because they are attempting to notify his family. He was a 62-year-old Bakersfield man who was found dead at the same time.
The coroner's office did not report the time of death in the reports released Thursday.
Guadalupe Mojica, 80, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of first-degree murder. He has not been charged as of late Thursday afternoon. He is currently in custody at the Central Receiving Facility.