Kern County coroner's office identifies pedestrian struck by vehicle

The coroner’s office identified a pedestrian who died after being struck by a vehicle Friday.

Pedro Arcos Zavala, 32, died at the scene from multiple blunt force traumas. He died on Highway 119, west of Ashe Road around 3:47 a.m.

