Kern County coroner's office identifies deceased pedestrian hit by vehicle

The Kern County coroner’s office released the name of a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle and died at the scene.

Bakersfield resident Thomas Henry Pierson, 40, died on the 600 block of 4th St at 12:54 a.m. July 5.

