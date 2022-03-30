Kern County coroner’s office ID’s man killed in shooting in McFarland

The Kern County coroner identified a man who died as a result of injuries he sustained in a shooting Sunday in McFarland.
Hermes Garcia Ramirez, 27, of McFarland, died at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Ramirez died from injuries he sustained in a shooting that happened at 6:31 p.m. Sunday at 730 Browning Road in McFarland.
McFarland Police Department officials reported the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the incident can call the McFarland Police Department at 661-792-2121, or they can text or call anonymously 661-428-1265.