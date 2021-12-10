Kern County coroner ID's woman killed in Highway 178 crash Wednesday

The Kern County coroner identified a woman who was killed Wednesday in a crash on Highway 178.
Emily Dianne Hendricks, 22, of Bakersfield, was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash around 2:45 p.m. in the westbound lanes of Highway 178 at Union Avenue.
Hendricks was driving a 2005 Infiniti sedan when it collided with the back of a 2019 Toyota Tundra, which caused her to lose control of the vehicle.
The Tundra hit the center median and came to a stop. The sedan then spun out in the lanes and struck the center median wall, which caused the driver to be ejected from her car.