You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kern County coroner ID's woman killed in Highway 178 crash Wednesday

Slide Public Safety

The Kern County coroner identified a woman who was killed Wednesday in a crash on Highway 178.

Emily Dianne Hendricks, 22, of Bakersfield, was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash around 2:45 p.m. in the westbound lanes of Highway 178 at Union Avenue.

Hendricks was driving a 2005 Infiniti sedan when it collided with the back of a 2019 Toyota Tundra, which caused her to lose control of the vehicle.

The Tundra hit the center median and came to a stop. The sedan then spun out in the lanes and struck the center median wall, which caused the driver to be ejected from her car.

Coronavirus Cases

Coronavirus Cases widget

  • Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 159,721

  • Deaths: 1,870

  • Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 152,696 

  • Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 91.78

  • Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 92.34

  • Source: Kern County Public Health Services Department

Updated: 12/10/21

More Coronavirus coverage

 