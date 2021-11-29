Kern County coroner ID's two of three killed in Weedpatch Highway crash Friday

The Kern County coroner released the identities of two of the three people killed in a collision early Friday morning on Weedpatch Highway.
Denise Melinda Rivera, 31, of Bakersfield, was in a Toyota Corolla driven by Alfonso Abarca Gaspar, 58, of Maricopa, around 2:27 a.m. Friday, when the car was struck by a 2000 Jeep Cherokee driven by Marcia Luqueleyson, 38, of Lamont.
Luqueleyson, who was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after the crash, sustained major injuries. CHP officers reported her vehicle was headed in the wrong direction when it struck the Corolla. The identity of the passenger in Luqueleyson’s SUV was not released as of Monday evening.
The crash is still under investigation.