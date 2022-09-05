 Skip to main content
Kern County coroner ID's stabbing victim

The Kern County coroner's office identified a man who died in Delano Aug. 30 from stab wounds. 

Andre Daniel Traylor, 50, of Delano, was stabbed at 11:04 p.m. in the 600 block of Fremont Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:24 p.m.

