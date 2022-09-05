Kern County coroner ID's stabbing victim

The Kern County coroner's office identified a man who died in Delano Aug. 30 from stab wounds.
Andre Daniel Traylor, 50, of Delano, was stabbed at 11:04 p.m. in the 600 block of Fremont Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:24 p.m.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The Kern County coroner's office identified a man who died in Delano Aug. 30 from stab wounds.
Andre Daniel Traylor, 50, of Delano, was stabbed at 11:04 p.m. in the 600 block of Fremont Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:24 p.m.
The Delano Police Department is investigating.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 281,001
Deaths: 2,523
Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 269,411
Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 72.2
Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 83.33
Updated: 9/2/22